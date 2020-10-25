On a very nippy day in January of 2017, a very excitable Energy Minister, Konrad Mizzi, was perched on top of a little windswept hill overlooking Marsaxlokk Bay watching a tanker floating in. It was carrying the first consignment of gas for the Electrogas power station. “This is a historic milestone,” he tittered. Next to him, in that ominous wind, was the European Commissioner for Energy, Maroš Šefčovič. “Congratulations!” he told Mizzi, “I’m so impressed!”

Later that day, the European Commission approved the Electrogas project as qualifying for state aid. Which meant that the government could guarantee the €360 million loan the Electrogas shareholders needed to carry on with the project. If they went bankrupt, the government would pay the loan in their stead – from our own taxes.

Four months later, in April, a smirking Joseph Muscat inaugurated Electrogas. “This was a dream, not a fairy tale,” he said, bragging about his “responsible” and “transparent” government.

A beaming Mizzi stood next to him, and a glowing chief of staff, Keith Schembri, lurked somewhere at the back. Members of one of Malta’s topmost business families, Gasan, were sitting among the guests.

Six months later, in October, journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia was assassinated – while she was working on leaked Electrogas documents showing rampant corruption, covered up by none other than Muscat.

If Commissioner Šefčovič – who has since been given the unfortunately named portfolio of ‘EU Foresight’ – had not been so blinded by glitzy tizzy Mizzi hopping next to him, perhaps he would have smelt the rat. On top of kickbacks, and waved off taxes, the Times of Malta has now revealed that in 2015, two years before Electrogas had even generated a nano-unit of electricity, its shareholders gave themselves €16 million in “success fees” from that bank loan.

Imagine securing a home loan from the bank, and then rewarding yourself with a chunk of it to celebrate, instead of using it for your home.

Or, as Judge Michael Mallia aptly put it during the public inquiry: “You basically started milking the cow before producing milk.”

The Maltese Electrogas investors made up of the Gasan and Fenech families, and Paul Apap Bologna and his sibling, together got more than €6 million of that pat-on-the-back money.

We don’t know what they did with all the money, but we know what they did with €2.5 million of it. Paul Apap Bologna and Mark Gasan signed it off to Yorgen Fenech, as extra pocket money for his “interfacing with authorities”.

Thanks to a leaked e-mail, we know precisely what Fenech did with that money. In July 2015 – just as Fenech got this extra cut – Mizzi and Schembri started frantically travelling the world trying to open bank accounts so that Fenech could deposit their share of illicit kickbacks in their secret little Panama companies.

Oops, Apap Bologna whispered to the public inquiry, those €2.5 million were a “misdraft”. He and Mark Gasan had only noticed it last week, the very moment when Times of Malta pointed it out.

And, oops, Apap Bologna whispered to the public inquiry, he didn’t know why the shareholders had given themselves those millions of “success fees”; he didn’t know why his bank account had suddenly been bulging with money, and… it hadn’t occurred to him to ask.

Judging by his testimony, I’d say it was certainly not for his hard work.

Is all this not enough for the Maltese government to shred the Electrogas deal now? - Kristina Chetcuti

He only read company reports “briefly”, he rarely attended board meetings, and when he did, he was only “an observer”. He was not aware that Muscat’s PR spinners were telling Electrogas how to answer journalists’ questions; he never spoke to Fenech – although when he’s reminded that more mobile data would be coming out, he remembered that he “may” have spoken to him. He certainly was not bothered by Fenech’s 17 Black ownership… and never asked him anything about it.

He does “not recall” any lunch meetings with Muscat, although when he’s reminded he’s under oath, he specified that “certainly not Saturday lunches”. When pressed on some other issues, he pouted and said, hey, “Gasan have a bigger share than me!”

Dear reader, by way of gentle reminder, Apap Bologna is married to Mark Gasan’s cousin Greta (also an Electrogas shareholder). Greta is best friend of Elena Zammit Lewis, wife of Edward, the Justice Minister. Elena was (is?) a best friend of Michelle Muscat, wife of Joseph.

Mark Gasan too, seems to have been equally hit by amnesia. In his testimony he said that his family was a passive shareholder, but err, wait, then they started getting active, but err, wait, even when they were active, they knew nothing about ongoing agreements.

He lamented that his family would not make any profit from Electrogas – forgetting those “success fees” and forgetting that his mate Apap Bologna had repeatedly said that the company would be profitable by 2023.

He said his family had been wanting to exit the deal for years, but he forgot that the Gasans only said so last month. He also didn’t recall talking to Muscat… and the rooster crowed a second time.

Is all this not enough for the Maltese government to shred the Electrogas deal now? For the EU Commission to retract its approval now?

And for the Maltese police to promptly investigate all those involved – including the ‘mortified’ Gasans, the ‘clueless’ Apap Bologna and the ‘transparent’ Muscat, whose dream has turned into a national rotten nightmare?

