A Gozo delegation within the Maltese Lieutenancy of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem was recently inaugurated at a brief ceremony held at Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary.

Lieutenant for Malta Roberto Buontempo presented the decree with which the delegation was established, together with letters of appointment to the first officials – Comm. Euchar Mizzi and Rev. Can John Muscat as delegate and prior respectively. The decrees were approved by the Order’s Grand Master, Cardinal Fernando Filoni.

The delegation’s standard was then passed on from the lieutenant to the delegate to signify the creation of the delegation.

The ceremony was presided by Cardinal Mario Grech. In his message, Cardinal Grech emphasised the mission of the members of the Order: that of sustaining the Christian presence in the Holy Land, where members strive to do all they can so that Christians do not disappear from this land, which is fraught with problems, and where the only solution for peace can only be through forgiveness.