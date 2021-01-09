The MSE Equity Total Return Index kicked off the year on a negative note, as it lost 1.3% to close at 8,358.498 points. Out of 17 equities, two headed north while another 10 closed in the opposite direction. A total turnover of €0.8 million was generated across 121 transactions.

The best performer was RS2 Software plc, as it registered a 3% increase in price, reaching €2.06. The equity started off the week in the red, but managed to close higher after a thin trade was executed on Thursday. During the week a total of nine deals involving 24,456 shares were executed.

Telecommunications company GO plc lost 1.1%, as it traded twice over 800 shares. The equity ended the week at the €3.50 price level, after closing at a weekly low of €3.24 on Wednesday. Similarly, its subsidiary, BMIT Technologies plc, closed 0.4% lower at €0.48. A total of 145,569 shares changed ownership across 10 transactions.

Lombard Bank Malta plc was the most liquid equity, as it generated a total turnover of €154,725. The equity was also the worst performer, registering a double-digit decline of 16.1%. Two deals involving 78,144 shares were executed, dragging the price to a six-week low price of €1.98.

Meanwhile, Bank of Valletta plc (BOV) and HSBC Bank Malta plc (HSBC) were both active but finished the week flat. BOV saw 86,568 shares exchange hands across 19 deals worth €82,179.

The banking equity’s price remained at €0.95, after trading at a weekly high of €0.97 and a low of €0.93.

HSBC, traded 10 times over a spread of 27,489 shares. The equity started off the week in the green at €0.91, declined to €0.86 mid-week, but managed to offset the loss yesterday, as it closed flat at €0.90.

Malta International Airport plc declined by 0.8%, as it ended the week €0.05 lower at €6.15. A total of 21 deals involving 13,268 shares generated a total turnover of €81,790.

BOV and HSBC were both active but finished the week flat

Retail conglomerate, PG plc, closed at a 10-month high of €2.02, translating into a 1% increase. On Wednesday, the equity declined to €1.90 but managed to recover the following day. A total of 14 deals involving 26,270 shares were executed.

In the property sector, Malta Properties Company plc registered the highest liquidity, as total turnover reached €144,427. Eight deals involving 288,900 shares were executed, leaving no impact on the equity’s previous closing price of €0.50.

Trident Estates plc was down by 9.6%, as 26,190 shares were spread across three transactions. This translates into a €0.16 decline, as it closed the week at €1.50.

Meanwhile, Malita Investments plc traded once over 6,562 shares, resulting in no change in the previous closing price of €0.90.

Simonds Farsons Cisk plc closed in the red on Monday, but managed to recoup mid-week, and closed flat at €7.80. A total of 8,312 shares changed hands over 11 deals.

Two deals involving 908 Medserv plc shares resulted into a 1.9% decline in price. The equity ended the week at €0.775.

Yesterday, a sole deal of 4,148 Mapfre Middlesea plc shares dragged the price by 13% to €2.14. Similarly, MaltaPost plc traded twice over 12,000 shares, resulting into a negative 0.8% change in price. The equity closed at €1.32.

MainStreet Complex plc traded once over 3,500 shares, to close at €0.498, equivalent to a 0.4% decline. Similarly, Harvest Technology plc declined by 1.4%, as 15,625 shares were spread across five transactions. The equity ended the week €0.02 lower at €1.46.

The MSE MGS Total Return Index declined by 0.7%, as it closed at 1,146.73 points. Out of 16 active issues, five registered gains while another six lost ground. The 4.3% MGS 2033 (I) headed the list of gainers, as it closed 1.2% higher at €148.00. On the other hand, the 5.25% MGS 2030 (I) lost 3.9%, ending the week at €147.00.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index was up by 0.5%, as it reached 1,099.16 points. A total of 48 issues were active, 22 of which gained ground while another 10 closed in the red. The best performance of 3.1% was recorded by the 6% Medserv plc Secured & Guaranteed € Notes 2020-2023 S1 T1, as it ended the week at par. Conversely, the 5.8% International Hotel Investments plc 2021 and the 4% Shoreline Mall plc Secured € Bonds 2026 both closed 1% lower at €99.01 and €100.00, respectively.

In the Prospects MTF market, seven issues were active. The 5% Busy Bee Finance Company plc Unsecured € 2029 was the most liquid, as it generated a total turnover of €23,467 over three deals.

This article, compiled by Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Limited, does not intend to give investment advice and the contents therein should not be construed as such.

The company is licensed to conduct investment services by the MFSA and is a member of the Malta Stock Exchange and the Atlas Group.

The directors or related parties, including the company, and their clients are likely to have an interest in securities mentioned in this article.

For further information contact Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Limited at 67, Level 3, South Street, Valletta, tel: 2122 4410, or email info@jesmondmizzi.com.