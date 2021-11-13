The MSE Equity Total Return Index (MSE) gained 1.3% to close above the 8,000 points level, as turnover jumped to €0.5m, up from €0.2m last week. Among the large caps, gains in International Hotel Investments plc (IHI), GO plc and HSBC Bank Malta plc (HSBC) shares lifted investors’ sentiment, as gainers outweighed losers.

In fact, a total of 22 equities were active as, 12 gained and five declined. In terms of activity, Bank of Valletta plc (BOV) shares were the most active while Malta International Airport plc (MIA) followed.

Since the beginning of the year the MSE is down by 5.4%.

The hotels’ operator IHI gained nearly 6% to close at the €0.63 price level. A small volume of 1,750 shares worth €1,043 was recorded. On a year-to-date basis, the company’s equity is down by 12.5%.

Telecommunications company, GO plc trended 2.5% higher to the €3.34 level after touching a weekly low of €3.26.

A total of 9,820 shares exchanged ownership over 11 transactions.

It’s subsidiary BMIT Technologies plc followed its parent company, as it also advanced by 2.5% to capture the €0.496 price level. Nine trades with a value of €23,551 were recorded.

HSBC Bank Malta plc managed to record a positive 1.25% performance on a volume of 33,901 shares across seven deals, with a value of €27,866.

The bank’s shares closed at €0.81.

Yesterday, the bank reported a profit before tax of €25.2m for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021.

Customer deposits increased by €242m during the first nine months. The bank’s liquidity position remained strong and regulatory capital ratios continued to exceed regulatory requirements.

Bank of Valletta plc shares had a rough start to the week, as during Monday’s trading session the equity’s price dropped by 6.9% to €0.80.

This decline was quickly recovered on Tuesday and closed unchanged at €0.87 for the rest of the week.

Lombard Bank Malta plc saw its shares increase in value by 1.1%. This increase was the result of two trades of 48,133 shares, to end the week at the €1.85 price level.

On the downside, MedservRegis plc was the worst performing equity, as during yesterday’s trading session it plummeted by 5.8% to the €0.65 price level on a volume of 20,220 shares.

The share price of MIDI plc lost 0.5% as a result of seven trades with a total turnover value of €9,425 to close the week at €0.398. Since January, the company’s shares suffered a decline of 11.2%.

Lifestar Holding plc jumped by 25% during Wednesday’s trading session, while the equity did not trade for the rest of the week. Two trades on a volume of 1,000 shares ensured that the company’s share price ended as the best performing equity for the week at €0.80.

The equity of Harvest Technology plc ended the week unchanged at €1.50.

Malta International Airport plc shed 1.7% during this week’s trading, as the exchange of 16,649 shares pushed the price lower to €5.90 after trading at a weekly high of €6.10.

In all, 17 trades worth nearly €100,000 were recorded.

MIA approved the group’s financial statements for the period between January and September 2021. The group’s financials reflect the challenges and uncertain environment within which the airport operator continues to operate.

Totalling €32.3m, the revenue generated by the group within the first three quarters of the year was 58.2% below 2019 levels for the same comparable period.

During the first nine months of 2021, the company generated a revenue of €32.3m, up from €25m during the same period last year.

Mapfre Middlesea plc increased by 3.8% to the €2.20 price level albeit on trivial volume.

Both, Malta Properties Company plc (MPC) and Tigne’ Mall plc closed unchanged at the €0.57 and €0.80 price level respectively.

MPC suffered higher volatility, as the share price fluctuated between a low of €0.525 and a high of €0.58, as six trades involving a volume of 22,662 shares were recorded.

Tigne’ Mall plc traded flat, with 10,100 shares exchanging hands over four trades.

The local postal operator MaltaPost plc gained 1.6% on five deals worth €35,373. The equity closed at €1.26.

Similarly, PG plc ended the week in the green, as the share price added 1.6% to close at the €2.48 level. A mere volume of 255 shares was recorded.

The shopping mall company Plaza Centres plc lost 2% to end at the €0.975 price level on one small trade worth €1,239.

RS2 Software plc trended 1.2% higher to €1.72, as three trades across 12,000 shares were recorded. The company’s preference shares traded flat and ended the week €1.67.

Simonds Farsons Cisk plc shed 0.6% during Monday’s trading session, as one trade over a mere 700 shares dragged the equity to €8.30.

Trident Estates plc and VBL plc both closed the week in the green at €1.52 and €0.30 respectively. The former traded four times across 2,000 shares, whilst the latter traded once over 1,000 shares.

Last Thursday, VBL plc announced that the company’s Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) will be held on December 14.

The EGM will be convened to consider and if thought fit, pass three resolutions. The first being the removal of BDO Malta as auditors, which if approved.

The second resolution will consider the appointment of RSM Malta as auditors until the next annual general meeting.

The third resolution relates to fix terms and remuneration in an amount of €15,000 for annual auditing services for the VBL Group for the financial year ending December 31, 2021.

FIMBank plc announced that during the Banks’s board meeting held on November 10, 2021 a resolution was passed to close its branch in Athens. The decision forms part of the Group’s revised strategy, which is intended to focus on consolidation in selected markets. No trading took place in the banking equity during the week.

In the Corporate Bond Market 50 issues were active, as 147 trades worth €1.3m were executed. The 3.75% Tumas Investments plc Unsecured 2027 was the most active, as turnover in this bond reached €0.2m to close the week at €100.50.

Last Wednesday, Central Business Centres plc announced that the €21,000,000 4% Unsecured Bonds 2033 have been granted admission to the official list of the MSE, while trading commenced last Thursday. The issue closed the week at €101.49. On the week, the MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index closed slightly higher at 1,145.945 points.

On the Sovereign Debt front, turnover reached €2m across 58 transactions. 18 issues were active, as the long-dated 2.4% MGS 2041 took the lion’s share with turnover in this bond reaching over €0.8m.

The 20-year bond closed the week at €120. The MSE MGS Total Return Index closed the week marginally lower at 1,097.832 points.

In the Prospects MTF market two issues were active.

The 5% Busy Bee Finance plc Unsecured 2029 closed at 101.51, as four transactions worth €23,000 were executed.

The 5.35% D Shopping Malls Finance plc Unsecured 2028 ended the week at €90.

