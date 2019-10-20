The local equities market extended its negative streak to three straight weeks, as the MSE Equity Total Return Index contracted sharply by 1.75 per cent to end the week at 9,733.718 points.

A total of 23 equities were active, 12 of which posted falls, while six traded in positive territory. Investor participation continued at relatively high levels, as a turnover of €2.3 million was generated over 267 deals.

The main driver of the negative performance was the banking sector, led by HSBC Bank Malta plc which suffered a further 5.93 per cent price decline.

As a result, the equity continued to trade in multi-year low levels, reaching the lowest closing price since the end of 2003, at €1.27. A total of 64,860 shares traded over 28 transactions.

Similarly, Bank of Valletta plc continued to trade in negative territory for the third week in a row.

The share price lost 4.02 per cent over the week, to settle at a price of €1.075. Traded volume amounted to 144,749 shares over 62 deals, worth a combined value of €158,152.

In the same sector, FIMBank plc traded flat at $0.63 over a couple of deals of 17,872 shares.

Likewise, Lombard Bank Malta plc closed unchanged at €2.26, as five transactions of a combined 24,689 shares were executed.

International Hotel Investments plc recovered the previous week’s loss, as it posted a modest gain of 0.65 per cent to recapture the €0.78 price level.

In total, 92,870 shares were exchanged over 14 deals.

Conversely, the gain registered by Malta International Airport plc during the previous week proved unsustainable, as it surrendered 2.61 per cent in value to close at €7.45.

The equity traded heavily, as €357,629 worth of shares changed hands over 20 transactions.

In the telecommunications sector, eight transactions of 5,291 GO plc shares had no impact on the share price of €4.20.

Its subsidiary, BMIT Technologies plc climbed 0.94 per cent to €0.535, as 26 deals of 366,890 shares were executed.

MaltaPost plc continued on its negative trend, as it drifted 2.29 per cent lower to €1.28. The equity traded six times as a slim turnover of €8,137 was generated.

In the insurance sector, Mapfre Middlesea plc replicated the previous week’s performance as its share price was down another 2c to €2.12, translating into a 0.93 per cent decline.

The equity traded heavily, as €273,838 worth of shares were exchanged.

RS2 Software plc extended its positive run to three successive weeks, as it was up 1.55 per cent to the highest closing price in over 10 weeks of €1.96.

Traded volume amounted to 151,719 shares across 20 deals.

Following the previous week’s impressive rally, Simonds Farsons Cisk plc retracted 3.97 per cent to settle at €12.10. A total of six transactions involving 1,471 shares were executed.

Simonds Farsons Cisk plc retracts 3.97 per cent to settle at €12.10

Meanwhile, a single transaction of 3,179 Grand Harbour Marina plc shares had no impact whatsoever on the share price of €0.59.

Retail conglomerate, PG plc, sank 1.6 per cent lower to €1.84, over four deals of 35,350 shares.

Oil and gas logistics specialists, Medserv plc registered a very similar performance, as its share price slipped 1.59 per cent to €1.24. Traded volume totalled 10,000 shares over three deals, totalling a value of €12,400.

On Monday, Santumas Shareholdings plc announced that during the fifty-sixth Annual General Meeting held on October 11, 2019 all ordinary resolutions on the agenda were approved.

The equity recorded the worst performance of the week, declining 7.41 per cent and ending the week at a price of €1.50. This was the outcome of five trades of a combined 8,000 shares.

In the property sector, performances were in the balance, as gainers and fallers amounted to three-a-piece, while Main Street Complex plc was also active but closed unchanged at €0.60.

The equity generated a turnover of €41,748 over five transactions.

The largest price movement was recorded by Trident Estates plc, as it sank 3.12 per cent to €1.86. This was the result of 12 deals of a combined 42,860 shares.

Tigne Mall plc followed suit with a 2.67 per cent price drop to €0.91. The equity traded eight times, as 44,800 shares were exchanged.

The most liquid equity of the week was MIDI plc, generating a turnover of €385,085 over 16 transactions.

As a result, the share price was up 0.72 per cent to close at €0.695.

The best performer in the sector, was Malta Properties Company plc, as it partially bounced back from the previous week’s loss, advancing 1.52 per cent to €0.67.

Traded volume amounted to 5,816 shares over three trades.

Plaza Centres plc also traded in positive territory, with a 0.98 per cent price increase to €1.03. Generated turnover amounted to €39,657 over five trades.

Malita Investments plc traded rather heavily during mid-week, as 144,187 shares changed ownership across three transactions.

The result was a 0.56 per cent decline, to close the week at €0.89.

The local sovereign debt market performed negatively this week, in line with its European counterparts, as global investors in several countries seemed to be more willing to return to riskier assets, at least temporarily.

The MSE MGS Total Return Index was down a sizeable 0.471 per cent, to 1,130.42 points, as all 21 active Malta Government Stocks were down.

The bulk of the losses were registered by the longer dated issues, led by the 2.4% MGS 2041 (I) with a 1.56 per cent loss in value to close at €131.86.

In the local corporate debt market, 44 bonds were active, of which 16 registered gains while another 17 closed in negative territory.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index advanced another 0.217 per cent to close at 1,084.25 points.

The 4.25% GAP Group plc Secured € 2023 registered a 4.64 per cent increase in price, to close the week at €104.90. At the other end of the spectrum, the 4.4% Von der Heyden Group Finance plc Unsecured € 2024 was down 1.76 per cent to €101.18.

On Monday, the application period for the MeDirect Bank (Malta) plc issue of €35 million of the 4 per cent Subordinated Unsecured Bonds maturing in 2024-2029 commenced.

The application period shall be closed on October 23, 2019, however the offer may close at an earlier date in the event of over-subscription.

This article, compiled by Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Limited, does not intend to give investment advice and the contents therein should not be construed as such.

The company is licensed to conduct investment services by the MFSA and is a member of the Malta Stock Exchange and a member of the Atlas Group.

Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors is acting as sponsoring stockbroker for the new 4% MeDirect Bank (Malta) plc 2024 – 2029 unsecured subordinated bond.

The directors or related parties, including the company and their clients, are likely to have an interest in securities mentioned in this article.

For further information contact Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Limited at 67, Level 3, South Street, Valletta, tel: 2122 4410, or email info@jesmondmizzi.com.