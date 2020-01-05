The local equities market ended 2019 on a positive note, as the MSE Total Return Equity Index closed 6.853 per cent higher at 9,615.70 points as six companies registered double digit gains.

Given the fact that last week we had another short trading week due to the festive season, we will focus on last year’s top performers in this round-up.

Top performers

The main driver of last year’s positive performance was Malta International Airport plc as price went up to €6.90, translating into an 18.97 per cent appreciation.

During the year, the financial position of the company remained sound as it registered a better performance than 2018.

This was mainly due to an increase in aircraft movements as well as growth in seat capacity.

The airport has also introduced three new destinations in its winter schedule. December’s traffic results have not been published yet, but the airport was expecting to reach a new traffic milestone, that of more than seven million passenger movements.

On a similar note, RS2 Software plc headed the list of gainers as it advanced by 52.86 per cent in 2019. The company continued to build on the previous years’ success with respect to regional and business expansion.

In the second half of 2019, the company executed strategic milestones with the main aim of widening its clientele and diversifying in Europe and globally.

One reason for the company’s success is that Bankworks is the one single platform deployed on the cloud, which consolidates and streamlines the business of domestic and international businesses.

In June, the company approved a bonus issue of one share, for every eight held, which shall be issued to all shareholders who were on the register as at May 17, 2019.

The second best performer for 2019 was PG plc, as it reached the €1.84 price level.

This translates into a 38.35 per cent appreciation in the share price of the equity.

The company registered an increase in growth and profit.

Pama and Pavi supermarkets’ operating margins have advanced. This resulted from higher turnover due to enhanced efficiency, as well as from an increase in rentals.

Moreover, profit has improved as sales from franchise operations increased, which typically carry higher margins.

Following suit, International Hotel Investments plc, registered a 33.87 per cent increase, as it ended the year at €0.83.

On March 22, 2019, the company had reserved a maximum amount of €20 million in 4 per cent Unsecured Bonds 2026 for an intermediaries’ offer.

The bonds were admitted on the Malta Stock Exchange on March 28, 2019. Following the first interest payment on December 20, 2019, the bonds merged with the €40 million 4 per cent unsecured bonds 2026.

During the year, the company made a strategic investment in Global Hotel Alliance and entered into contractual agreements to develop, lease and operate a luxury hotel in central Rome.

The company acquired a minority share in a company which will acquire a landmark property in Moscow, to be developed into a luxury boutique hotel, residential apartments, retail outlets and underground parking.

A total turnover of €93,634 generated across 29 deals

Similarly, Simonds Farsons Cisk plc ended 2019 with a positive 31.43 per cent movement in price, as it closed at €11.50.

The company recorded a positive performance with regards to turnover and profitability. An interim dividend of €1million, out of tax exempt profits, were distributed on October 16, 2019.

The company continued with its capital investment programme, enabling it to produce high quality products, while safeguarding the environment as much as possible.

The most significant project is the restoration and rehabilitation of the iconic Farsons Old Brewhouse, which is expected to be completed in 2021.

The company recorded a positive financial performance despite an increase in competition across all segments, coupled with unfavourable weather conditions.

MSE Index starts off 2020 in the red

The local equities market kick-started the first trading session of 2020 in the red, as it closed 0.910 per cent lower at 9,528.184 points.

A total of 11 equities were active last Friday, four of which registered gains, while another three lost ground.

A total turnover of €93,634 was generated across 29 deals.

The best performance was recorded in the property sector, by Malta Properties Company plc, as it closed 3.17 per cent higher at €0.65. This was the result four deals involving 13,061 shares.

RS2 Software plc was up by 0.93 per cent, as 9,378 shares were spread over five transactions. The equity closed the week at €2.16. Similarly, a sole deal of Mapfre Middlesea plc on slim volume pushed the price 0.93 per cent higher to €2.18.

Telecommunications company, GO plc, registered the highest liquidity on the first trading session of the year, as it generated a total turnover of €31,605. The equity closed 0.47 per cent higher, as 7,407 shares changed hands across five deals. Meanwhile, its subsidiary, BMIT Technologies plc, traded three times over 22,000 shares but closed un-changed at €0.52.

On the other hand, the two active equities in the banking sector traded lower.

HSBC Bank Malta plc was the main drag for last Friday’s session, as it headed the list of fallers with a 7.69 per cent change in price. This was the outcome of three deals involving 3,925 shares. The equity reached a low of €1.18 during the session but managed to recoup closing at €1.20.

Its peer, Bank of Valletta plc (BOV), lost 0.47 per cent, as three deals with a spread of 5,600 shares were executed, ending the week at €1.055.

In a company announcement, BOV said that regulatory approvals have been obtained for Taddeo Scerri as non-executive director and chairman of the board of directors and for James Grech as non-executive director of the bank.

The bank also announced that regulatory approval has been obtained for Rick Hunkin to be CEO and executive director. The bank also appointed Alfred Mifsud and Diane Bugeja as non-executive directors.

Meanwhile, Alan Attard has relinquished his position of non-executive director, with effect from 1 January 2020, due to personal reasons. The bank also announced that Mario Mallia has relinquished his position of CEO and executive director.

On a similar note, International Hotel Investments plc, traded once on slim volume. This resulted into a 2.41 per cent decline, to close at €0.81.

Two deals involving 650 Malta International Airport plc shares left no impact on the equity’s previous closing price of €6.90.

Elsewhere, Simonds Farsons Cisk plc and Medserv plc both traded over one deal but closed unchanged at €11.50 and €1.10, respectively.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index closed 0.217 per cent higher last Friday.

A total of 22 issues where active of which 10 gained ground, while two declined.

The 5% Dizz Finance plc Unsecured €2026 headed the list of gainers, as it closed 3.03 per cent higher at €103.03.

On the other hand, the 4.25% Mercury Projects Finance plc Secured €2031 was once again at the negative end of the spectrum, as it registered a 0.40 per cent decline, to close at €100.6.

On the Sovereign debt front, the MSE MGS Total Return Index closed 0.034 per cent higher at 1,132.525 points. Eight issues were active; of which three headed higher while two declined.

The 2.2% MGS 2035 (I) registered the largest decline during the session, as the bond pricefell by 2.82 per cent, to close at €121.48.

In the prospects market, 5.35% D Shopping Malls Finance plc 2028 was active last Friday. The bond traded 0.45 per cent lower at €99.49.

