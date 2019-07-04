The MSE Equity Price Index eased by 0.08% to 4,790.314 points as the declines in BOV and Trident outweighed the gains in Malita, Plaza and Tigné.

Meanwhile, several equities closed unchanged whilst trading volumes remained subdued as €0.24 million worth of shares changed hands.

This week marks the end of the interim reporting season all the companies with a December year-end need to publish their June interim financial statements by the end of August.

Bank of Valletta plc retracted by 0.9% to the €1.09 level across 31,800 shares.

A single deal of just 2,600 shares forced the equity of Trident Estates plc to move 1% lower back to the €1.90 level.

Within the same segment, Plaza Centres plc surged 3% to the €1.02 level on activity of 52,550 shares.

Tigné Mall plc rebounded strongly from its four-year low of €0.855 as the equity advanced by 3.5% to the €0.885 level across 34,791 shares. The company is due to publish its interim financial statements on 30 August. The Directors will also consider the payment of an interim dividend.

Malita Investments plc also performed positively today with a gain of 0.6% to the €0.855 level on three deals totalling 20,000 shares.

Meanwhile, Malta Properties Company plc retained the €0.67 level after opening at a high of €0.70 (+4.5%). A total of 15,975 shares traded.

Low trading activity also took place in three large caps, all of which finished the day unchanged – namely HSBC Bank Malta plc (€1.50), International Hotel Investments plc (€0.75) and Malta International Airport plc (€7.50). The Board of Directors of IHI will review the half-yearly financial report by 31 August 2019.

RS2 Software plc also closed flat at the €1.92 level on activity totalling 23,000 shares. The company’s Board of Directors is scheduled to meet on 28 August to consider and approve the interim financial statements for the six-month period ended 30 June 2019.

A single deal of 10,000 shares left the equity of BMIT Technologies plc at the €0.53 level.

PG plc retained its all-time high of €1.67 across 10,000 shares. PG is scheduled to publish its 2018/19 full-year results on 29 August.

The RF MGS Index recovered some of last Friday’s sharp drop as it rebounded by 0.22% to 1,176.347 points. Prices of Malta Government Stocks trended higher amid various uncertainties related to the trade dispute between the US and China. Furthermore, during a speech last Friday, the Chairman of the US Federal Reserve gave very little clues about the future trajectory of interest rates, albeit promising to “act as appropriate to sustain the expansion”.

