The Research team at Calamatta Cuschieri has recently initiated its coverage on International Hotel Investments plc with a Hold recommendation and a one-year price target of €0.83.

IHI’s principal activities involve the ownership, development and operation of hotels, the management of real estate properties and the provision of catering services.

The group currently has an ownership stake in 13 hotel properties, five of which are located in Malta and the rest located in Europe, Russia and Libya.

The group is currently redeveloping the Grand Hotel Astoria in Brussels, and it has recently acquired a minority stake in the Moscow Development Project, which amongst other developments within this project, will included a 53-room luxury boutique hotel.

These two hotels will increase the overall room capacity of IHI to 3,830 from the current capacity of 3,651 rooms.

Further to owned and managed hotels, the group is involved in the hotel management business through a fully owned subsidiary, which manages six third parties’ hotels worldwide.

IHI owns and manages two main commercial properties, one in Tripoli and one in St Petersburg as well as two other residential apartments’ blocks in London (50% owned) and in Budapest.

The group is also involved in the catering business, through the Corinthia Caterers and the Costa Coffee franchise in Malta and Spain.

Through QP Management, IHI has expanded its operations in the project management business.

Historically IHI was significantly dependent on its operations in Libya, however its major investment program aimed towards diversifying the geographical revenue streams was successful and enabled it to continuously increase its EBITDA generation during the last five years.

The capital-intensive industry which the group operates in, coupled with the eminent financing costs incurred on its leveraged position is impinging on IHI’s profitability. This consequently has restricted the distribution of dividends and dampened the share price growth potential.

Albeit, during the last two years the group distributed an annual net dividend per share of €0.02. As per management’s guidelines, moving forward IHI will prioritise dividend distribution over further investment projects.

IHI has put one of its properties on sale, and should the deal go through, it will enable the group to crystallise the capital appreciation of this property and reduce the overall depreciation costs.

Management indicated a potential special dividend following the sale of this property. This may suggest a new trend whereby IHI cash in the value of its owned properties and focus on growing its Corinthia brand through managed hotels.

The group is still exposed to the current turmoil in Libya, which might hinder the positive EBITDA generated (H1 2019: €1.8 million vs H1 2018: €2.2 million), as well as potentially incurring an impairment charge on the value of the properties.

Additionally, in the first half of 2019 the group has experienced strain on the occupancy levels of its Maltese hotels. The latter was true across the island, with all luxury hotel owners expressing concern about the continuously decreasing average spend per tourist and the abundant increase in private tourist accommodation, which is soaking up much of the local tourism growth.

The outlook for the group’s property portfolio is mostly positive, although the anticipated growth is partially restricted by the expected downturn in the local luxury accommodation market, combined with the recent escalated tensions in Libya.

The price target of €0.83 is based on an enterprise value (EV) to EBITDA model, with an assumed EV to EBITDA multiple of 17x. Based on the current price of €0.81 as at the time of writing, IHI is currently trading at an EV to EBITDA multiple of 17.6x based on the last twelve months figures as at June 2019.

