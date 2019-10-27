The local equities market returned to positive territory, as the MSE Equity Total Return Index reached 9,877.082 points, translating into a 1.473 per cent increase.

Out of 22 active equities, 11 headed north while another four closed in the opposite direction. A total weekly turnover in excess of €1.7 million was generated over 226 trades.

Last Tuesday, Bank of Valletta plc, issued an announcement following an article published on The Sunday Times of Malta stating that the bank is planning to shed staff. BOV confirmed that it has no intention of shedding any of its employees and explained that retirement schemes were always a part of BOV.

The bank confirmed that these ‘new’ schemes refer to a renewal of previous schemes, which offer more flexibility.

This will ensure that the Bank is resourced with the skills it needs. BOV also confirmed that it is currently recruiting staff and will not be declaring any redundancies.

The bank managed to offset part of last week’s fall as a total of 33 deals involving 136,194 shares were executed.

This resulted into a 2.33 per cent rise in price to €1.10.

Similarly, its peer, HSBC Bank Malta plc also managed to reverse part of last week’s decline as it closed 2.36 per cent higher at €1.30. The bank kicked-off the week on a negative note but gained ground in the following days.

A total of 54,413 shares changed hands over 27 deals.

FIMBank plc was also active as eight deals involving 43,755 shares changed hands to push the share price 1.59 per cent higher and close at $0.64.

Meanwhile, Lombard Bank Malta plc traded 2,500 shares across two trades. Its previous week’s closing price of €2.26 was not impacted.

Last Tuesday, International Hotel Investments plc announced that two of its subsidiaries, Corinthia Developments Inter-national Limited and Corinthia Hotels Limited, have entered into a contractual arrangement to develop, lease and operate a luxury hotel in the centre of Rome.

Such agreements were entered into with the Reuben Brothers, the global property investors, who have recently acquired the property in question, the former seat of the Italian central bank.

The property is being prepared for a full renovation and conversion into a 55-room luxury Corinthia Hotel. Works on the property are expected to begin in 2020.

The equity traded 8.97 per cent higher on Thursday but lost 0.59 per cent the next day.

As a result, it ended the week 8.33 per cent higher at €0.845 as 4,175 shares changed ownership over two transactions.

The best weekly performance was recorded by GlobalCapital plc as a sole deal of 9,100 shares pushed its price 21.62 per cent higher, reaching a new high of €0.27 since eight months.

The telecommunications company, GO plc registered a 3.81 per cent gain, to end the week at €4.36. This was the result of 24 deals involving 64,583 shares. Conversely, its subsidiary, BMIT Technologies plc failed to sustain its previous week’s positive performance as it lost 0.93 per cent to close at €0.53.

A total of 17 deals involving 290,130 shares were executed.

Malta International Airport plc declined by a further 2.01 per cent, as it closed at €7.30. The equity traded 24 times over a spread of 29,508 shares, generating a total weekly turnover of €215,052.

Heading the list of fallers, Trident Estates plc lost a substantial 18.28 per cent to reach an almost six-month low of €1.52. Six deals involving 14,677 shares were executed.

A possible reason for such decline could be related to the recently announced rights issue.

Another five equities were active in the properties sector, of which two registered a gain while the rest closed unchanged. MIDI plc was up by 2.88 per cent to €0.715 as 704,528 share changed ownership over 21 transactions.

Similarly, a sole deal of 4,000 Malita Investments plc shares resulted into a 1.12 per cent rise to close the week at €0.90.

Meanwhile, Malta Properties Company plc, Main Street Complex plc and Tigne Mall plc were all active but closed unchanged at €0.67, €0.60 and €0.91, respectively.

The retail conglomerate, PG plc, managed to recoup its previous week’s loss as ten deals involving 37,650 shares were executed. This resulted into a 1.63 per cent rise to €1.87.

Similarly, RS2 Software plc extended its positive streak to four weeks, as it advanced by a further 1.02 per cent to €1.98.

A volume of 39,220 shares were traded across 15 deals, generating a total weekly turnover of €76,870.

Mapfre Middlesea plc ended the week on a positive note as it recouped the previous week’s loss, to close 0.94 per cent higher at €2.14.

A single deal of 1,000 shares was executed.

Medserv plc registered a further 4.84 per cent decline, as eight deals involving 52,549 shares dragged its price to €1.18.

A total turnover of €59,972 was recorded.

Two deals involving 6,474 MaltaPost plc shares left no impact on its previous week’s closing price of €1.28. Similarly, Plaza Centres plc was active as it registered four deals involving 47,264 shares, but closed unchanged at €1.03.

Simonds Farsons Cisk plc was active as five deals, involving 1,060 shares were traded, but closed unchanged at €12.10.

The MSE MGS Total Return Index was up by 0.117 per cent, to 1,131.75 points, as out of 21 active issues, 13 declined while another 8 closed in positive territory. The best performance was recorded by the 2.1% MGS 2039 (I) as it closed 0.64 per cent higher at €126.

During the week, it also reached a high of €129.

In the local corporate debt market, 44 issues were active, of which gainers and losers amounted to 14 and 19, respectively.

The 5% Hal Mann Vella Group plc Secured Bonds € 2024 headed the list of gainers with a 1.63 per cent rise to €105.70.

