The local equity market lost part of its previous week’s gain, as it closed at 9,815.449, translating into a 0.62 per cent decline.

A total of 23 equities were active, of which four gained ground while another 12 traded lower. A total weekly turnover of €1.2 million was generated over 202 deals.

Last Monday, Bank of Valletta plc issued its interim directors statement for the third quarter of the financial year, dating July 2019 to September 2019.

The bank reported that the financial performance was consistent with expectations.

The cost impact of the transformation programme which was undertaken earlier this year was reflected in the results. The bank’s aims to lower its risk profile and to ensure long-term sustainability.

Results were mainly impacted by net interest income which was marginally higher than the same quarter last year.

It was positively impacted by volume growth in the loan book and the continuing preference for very low-yield deposit products. This was offset by treasury investments due to lower returns, whereby the margin remains under pressure resulting from the negative interest environment and high liquidity levels.

There was a slight improve-ment in the commission and trading register. Positive outcomes resulted from the efforts being made to find alternative revenue sources to help reduce the impact of the de-risking initiatives and com-petitve pressures.

The results were also impacted by higher costs from the transformation programme and the continual investment in IT and HR. Moreover, lower impairment provisions reversal also affected the results.

The bank’s total assets increased marginally from June 2019. The retail and business demand for credit remained satisfactory. Further reductions from international corporate clients declined further during this quarter, as the de-risking initiatives progressed.

The advances/deposits ratio stood at 44.6 per cent, in line with the level of June 2019.

The level of liquidity remained high with over €4 billion short-term funds.

The capital optimisation plan continued, and an improvement in the capital ratios was recorded. The bank is seeking ways to raise additional Tier 1 Capital by the end of the year to continue strengthening its regulatory capital.

Moreover, the bank announced its continuing effort to find alternative USD clearing arrangements, since ING have decided to terminate their relationship with BOV.

The bank shall become a direct SEPA participant on November 19, 2019.

The 2020+ vision journey carried on during this quarter, where the bank-widening training for the core banking IT system has intensified.

The business restructuring programme mostly covers governance and risk manage-ment, with the main aim of strenghtening the bank’s regulatory capital position and lowering the risk profile.

The bank was active over 36 deals, as 120,204 shares changed ownership. Its previous week’s closing price of €1.10 was not altered. It kicked off the week in the red but managed to offset the loss on Thursday.

The best performer of the week was in the banking sector, as HSBC Bank Malta plc registered a further 2.31 per cent increase closing at €1.33. A total of 21 deals involving 74,575 shares were executed.

On the other hand, Lombard Bank plc lost 0.88 per cent, as five deals involving 6,111 shares were executed, closing at €2.24.

Meanwhile, FIMBank plc was also active on Monday over a sole deal of 10,000 shares. Its previous week’s closing price remained unchanged at $0.64.

International Hotel Invest-ments plc did not manage to sustain its previous week’s positive performance, as one deal of 1,500 shares traded last Thursday pushed its price 2.96 per cent lower to €0.820.

In total, the equity was active over four deals involving 7,520 shares.

Another large cap equity trading in the red was Malta International Airport plc, as the share price was down by 0.68 per cent to €7.25.

Last Monday, a single deal of 1,600 shares pushed its share price into the red. The equity was also active the following day as four deals involving 4,412 shares were executed, leaving no impact on its share price.

Six equities active in the properties sector

On October 24, 2019, PG plc held its third Annual General Meeting where all ordinary resolutions on the agenda were approved, including the audited financial statements for the year ended April 30, 2019.

The equity was active last Monday as 9,850 shares changed hands across three deals, with no price change at €1.87.

Last Friday, Medserv plc issued an announcement as a follow-up to a previous announcement issued on May 20, 2019. Following the receipt of the non-binding offers from interested offerors, its majority shareholders proceeded to select a preferred bidder.

The majority shareholders are expected to enter into nego-tiations with the preferred bidder in order to conclude a binding offer. As a result, this will trigger the requirement for a bid by the offeror in line with Takeover Bid Listing regulations. Should the parties reach an agreement, an announce-ment will be publsihed.

The oil company registered a 1.69 per cent gain, reaching a two-week high of €1.20. This was the result of 12 deals involving 87,574 shares.

Six equities were active in the properties sector. The only gainer was Malita Investments plc, as 30,000 shares changed ownership over four deals. As a result, the equity closed 1.11% higher at €0.91.

On the other hand, Malta Properties Company plc was down by 1.49% to €0.66. A total of 34,016 shares were executed across seven deals.

Trident Estates plc lost a further 0.66 per cent, as it closed at €1.51. A total of 100,691 shares were spread over 20 transactions. Last Wednesday, the rights issue period came to an end. Similarly, two deals involving 5,300 Tigne’ Mall plc shares pushed its price 0.55 per cent lower to €0.905.

Last Wednesday, Loqus Holdings plc approved its financial statements for the financial year ended June 30, 2019. A sole deal of 1,000 shares was executed last Monday, which resulted in a 24.12 per cent fall in price to €0.065.

MIDI plc also ended the week in negative territory, as it closed 0.70 per cent lower at €0.710. This was the outcome of eight deals involving 80,800 shares.

Last Tuesday, Santumas Shareholdings plc announced the admissisibility to listing on the official list of the Malta Stock Exchange for an additional 664,938 ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.275 per share.

On Wednesday, the company confirmed that such additional shares shall be admitted to the official list on November 4, 2019 and trading shall commence the next day. No activity was registered during the week.

RS2 Software plc extended its positive streak to five weeks, as it closed 1.01 per cent higher at €2.00. The equity was the most liquid one for the week, as 135,607 shares changed hands over 33 trades.

Six deals involving 6,796 Simonds Farsons Cisk plc shares pushed the price into the red, ended the week at €11.50, translating into a 4.96 per cent decline.

Last Monday, MaltaPost plc announced that on December 20, 2019, a meeting shall be held to consider, and if deemed fit, approve the financial statements for the year ended September 30, 2019.

The equity was active over nine deals involving 24,095 shares, resulting in a 2.34 per cent decline to €1.25.

GO plc failed to sustain its previous week’s gain, as it registered a 0.46 per cent fall in price. The share price was down to €4.34, as 11,990 shares were executed over eight trans-actions. Its subsidiary, BMIT Technologies plc’s share price remained unchanged at €0.53 despite being active over ten deals involving 114,100 shares.

A single deal of 580 Grand Harbour Marina plc shares pushed the share price 6.78 per cent lower on Friday afternoon, resulting in a year-to-date decline of 21.43 per cent.

Elsewhere, Mapfre Middlesea plc, Main Street Complex plc and Plaza Centres plc were all active but closed unchanged at €2.14, €0.60 and €1.03, respectively.

The MSE MGS Total Return Index closed 0.051 per cent lower at 1,131.17 points. Out of 23 active issues, five headed north while another 17 closed in the opposite direction.

The 4.1 per cent MGS 2034 (I) and the 5.1 per cent MGS 2029 (I) headed the list of gainers as they closed at €151.15 and €146.84, respectively.

Conversely, the MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index advanced by 0.409 per cent to 1,085.81 points.

A total of 46 issues were active, of which 17 advanced while another 14 closed in the red. The best performance was recorded by the 4.4% Von der Heyden Group Finance plc Unsecured € 2024 and the 3.75% TUM Finance plc € Secured Bonds 2029.

Both issues closed the week 1.45 per cent higher at €101.79 and €103.48, respectively.

In the prospects market, seven issues were active. The most liquid bond was the 5.35 per cent D Shopping Malls Finance plc Unsecured Bonds 2028 as a total turnover of €43,835 was generated over eight deals closing the week at €0.99.

