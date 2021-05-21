The Environment Resources Authority has given its go ahead for a 31-storey hotel in Sliema at the site of the former Holiday Inn.

A final decision on the development permit application will be taken by the planning authority.

The Fort Cambridge project last year drew fierce objections from residents and NGOs due to its “excessive height” and the impact on the historic barracks.

Submitted by GAP Ltd, the project is a scaled-down version of a previous proposal which was 11 metres higher.

On Friday ERA said it had subsequently requested a statement from the Environmental Impact Assessment coordinator who had drawn up the report for the original development, on whether the proposed alterations were likely to change any of the EIA findings.

ERA followed up the documentation by further assessment, also taking into account the public's feedback.

"ERA agreed with the EIA coordinator’s conclusion that the overall level of significance of the environmental impacts from the 2020 proposal remain unchanged," it said in a statement.

"ERA reiterated its position and conditions outlined in the original proposal. In conclusion, ERA set forward the requirement for the implementation of green transport initiatives, aimed at reducing noise impacts from traffic generated during operations, and the inclusion of measures, such as vertical screens, to address localised changes in the wind microclimate around the proposed building, in the project design; as well as conditions recommended for inclusion in the development permit."