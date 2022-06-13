The Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) has clamped down on long-term campers found to be in breach of regulations at Tal-Ful campsite in Comino.

The last semi-permanent structure was removed on Friday, thus assuring fair access to the site to all campers, ERA said in a statement on Monday.

ERA said it had taken action after campers were informed of the new regulations and asked to conform.

It explained that the semi-permanent structures were causing an inconvenience to other campers including blocking other campers from using the site.

Times of Malta reported last year how semi-permanent, largely unoccupied tents at Comino’s camping site had resulted in other campers unable to find any space to pitch their own tents in the limited area.

ERA said the new rules address the size and type of camps which may be used and the duration which camps may be left on site.

Over the past year, ERA and Ambjent Malta rehabilitated the site, removed illegally dumped material, installed fencing, planted several trees and carried out ground levelling.

ERA said that apart from the designated zone at ‘Tal-Ful’, no camping activity is allowed on Comino unless authorised by the authority.