The environment authority (ERA) said on Tuesday that is had issued fines for a total of €8,000 over four waste legislation infringements.

It said that thanks to its cameras, officers caught two individuals illegally dumping a refrigerator and cardboard waste at Ħandaq, Qormi. They were fined €1,400.

Another case involved the dumping of cement slurry on garrigue. ERA was provided with video footage by a member of the public and the offender was tracked down by the vehicle registration number. He was ordered to remove the concrete and fined €4,000.

The remaining cases involved illegal waste incineration in Gozo, where culprits were each fined €1,200 fine.

ERA said it was urging the public to report illegal waste disposal by phoning 2292 3500 or through the online portal ERIS.