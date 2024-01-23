The environment authority (ERA) said on Tuesday that is had issued fines for a total of €8,000 over four waste legislation infringements.  

It said that thanks to its cameras, officers caught two individuals illegally dumping a refrigerator and cardboard waste at Ħandaq, Qormi. They were fined €1,400.

Another case involved the dumping of cement slurry on garrigue. ERA was provided with video footage by a member of the public and the offender was tracked down by the vehicle registration number. He was ordered to remove the concrete and fined €4,000.

The remaining cases involved illegal waste incineration in Gozo, where culprits were each fined €1,200 fine.

ERA said it was urging the public to report illegal waste disposal by phoning 2292 3500 or through the online portal ERIS. 

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.