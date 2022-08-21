Comino is an EU Natura 2000 site. Locally, this has been described as the “most ambitious initiative ever undertaken to conserve nature”, where “a close and constant cooperation and integration of local actors and stakeholders will be absolutely necessary”.

Natura 2000 sites are an EU-wide network of nature conservation areas, established to ensure the survival of Europe’s most valuable and threatened terrestrial and marine species and habitats for present and future generations.

EU obligations were transposed by Legal Notice 257 of 2003. One such obligation is the drawing up of management plans, which “should include management, planning, supervision and monitoring measures…”

EU obligations do not aim to stop economic activities altogether but, rather, to set the parameters by which these can take place while safeguarding Europe’s biodiversity. But it must be ensured “that activities are avoided that could disturb the species or deteriorate the habitats for which the site was designated”.

The competent authority, the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA), has obtained funds from the EU, the Council of Europe and also from the UK in connection with drawing up such management plans according to article 6 of the EU Habitat Directive. A total of €1.3 million were granted by the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development to meet such an obligation: to establish management plans, legal provisions and increase awareness. The project was launched in January 2013.

In a press conference, then minister José Herrera described the occasion “as an important one and an opportunity to celebrate biodiversity and our rich ecosystems”. The minister added: “Through these management plans and conservation orders, we will now be in a position not only to protect our natural heritage but also to create more green jobs and attract further investment.”

It was also stated that the project will help Malta fulfil its EU and international commitments by informing, educating and encouraging ownership and building momentum for the implementation of the EU Natura 2000 network.

Comino and the adjacent islets are listed as a Special Area of Conservation of International Importance, as per Subsidiary Legislation 549.44 dated December 7, 2006.

The management plans for Comino and its adjacent islets, and ERA’s website, highlight the actions needed to be taken: infrastructure to meet the site’s ecological requirements; tourism at Blue Lagoon to be managed in harmony with site’s conservation needs; rural tourism and outdoor recreation to be in synchrony with site’s conservation needs.

As documented, “the site will also enjoy full legal protection under national regulations and policies to ensure that its habitats and biodiversity continue to thrive. The sea bordering the site forms part of the Żona fil-Baħar fil-Grigal ta’ Malta Natura 2000 Marine Protected area.”

The management plan for Comino also addresses the impact of the seemingly slowly increasing number of vehicles (including quad bikes and kiosks), the need to manage the Blue Lagoon area, the need to prepare and implement a tourism carrying capacity assessment at the Blue Lagoon and also provide recommendations for management, including assessing seasonal variability of the number of tourists, landings of tourists by ferries, entrance fee-options and zoning.

If ERA acted on the EU legislation and implemented the management plans there would not be any problems on Comino today - Alfred Baldacchino

Why ERA is so useless in rising up to its responsibilities is indeed a mystery. Could it be that they are suffering from a laissez-faire syndrome? Could it be that it has its hands tied politically? Could it be because its board is unaware of its responsibility, especially vis-à-vis its EU obligations? Whatever the reason, ERA is an impotent authority, without any vision, without objectives, without any feeling for national and international biodiversity heritage.

If only Malta had a professional body, well informed of its responsibilities and committed to implement and enforce its national and international obligations! But it seems that the only feather in ERA’s cap is boasting about the hundreds of permits it has issued to destroy indigenous trees and the never-ending studies of other environmental infractions brought to its attention.

If ERA acted on the EU legislation and implemented the management plans that were supposed to have been implemented six months after EU accession, there would not be any problems on Comino today.

It seems that one of the ERA’s main aims is to produce colourful publications and online reports tailor-made for EU consumption and then embark on direct or tacit, decisions the majority of which are aimed at the village idiots.

The public has been officially promis­ed that the environment is a “priority”. ERA actions, or lack of actions, are diametrically opposed to such a promise, unless, of course, ‘priority’ is taken to mean priority in environmental exploitation or to please some budding oligarchists. What is ERA’s ‘priority’?

The run on Comino for economic gain is one instance that clearly shows ERA’s impotence and failure in its responsibility towards the public. It has the necessary professional reports, the necessary resources, the necessary legal backing, the EU obligations but no inkling at all of any will.

I came across a quote by American writer and political activist Upton Sinclair. When I read and see what is happening in this EU member state, I cannot but ruminate about this saying: “It is difficult to get a man to understand something when his salary depends upon his not understanding it.”

Alfred Baldacchino is a former MEPA assistant director.

