The Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) has filed an appeal against the approval of a villa at the edge of a ridge in Żebbuġ, Gozo, which it said would "eradicate" the cliff edge.

ERA said the development, approved by the Planning Authority in June, would formalise a pristine site in order to create a private belvedere.

In a statement, the environment watchdog said the site of the proposed development was sensitive and that the development was not in line with the objectives of the Strategic Plan for Environment and Development (SPED).

"Before the Environment and Planning Review Tribunal, ERA opposed the fact that without any explanation, the Planning Commission ignored what was brought before it by ERA’s Case Officer, as well as the advice of external consultants and objectors," ERA said.

"Additionally, permission was approved despite the fact that the applicant did not provide the information that was requested by ERA, the Design Advisory Committee of the Planning Authority and the Planning Directorate."

ERA said three-quarters of the site in question was outside development zones (ODZ) and said the Planning Commission board had been "selective" in only considering the part within the development boundary.

"The proposed development should be assessed with all applicable policies, including those concerning ODZ. The Commission has turned a blind eye to the holistic aspect of the proposal and clutched at straws in order to approve this development," ERA said.