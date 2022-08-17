Global leader in the residential real estate industry, ERA Real Estate, has now opened its first office in Malta.

For 50 years, ERA, has managed to develop consumer-oriented products and services, making it one of the most sought after real estate companies in Europe. Since its first step into the European Market in France, back in 1993, ERA now hosts a network of 1,108+ of-fices operating in 17 European countries.

The island of Gozo is their most recent stop, opening their offices earlier this year.

The company is now excited to introduce its most recent tool, specifically set up for the real estate industry – Text ERA. This tool is a robust platform that allows potential home buyers to receive instant property information within seconds.

For sellers, Text ERA is a powerful lead-generating tool that transforms static sales boards into interactive property marketing, attracting new leads from potential customers.

By texting a simple code that is unique to each property, potential home buyers can ex-press interest in their property and receive an immediate response with photos, price and other useful property information, making it easier for home buyers to find their dream home.

Text ERA works in three simple steps: A home buyer sees a property they’re interested in, they send a text to the unique code that is assigned on the property and then receive in-stant information and photos in minutes. The service helps potential buyers to literally have information on demand.