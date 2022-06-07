The environment authority (ERA) has stopped the dumping of construction waste on a Natura 2000 site at Fawwara and ordered the owners to restore the area.

The authority said it had issued conditions on how the clean-up should be made and continues to monitor the site.

The field in question features important habitats, including garrigue (xagħri). These habitats are home to species that are unique to Malta, the authority said.

It appealed to the public to report such cases on telephone 22923800 or through ERA’s Customer Care online portal via era.org.mt.