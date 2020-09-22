The Environment and Resources Authority has insisted on its strong objections to a proposed development of four terraced houses with swimming pools in an ODZ site in Għargħur, despite new downsized plans.

ERA said the project was replacing agricultural fields on an area of “very high landscape sensitivity”.

“This is strongly objectionable from an environmental perspective as the land, which is located beyond the scheme boundary, forms part of a series of agricultural fields that border the urban conservation area of Għargħur and extend down into the valley on to Victoria Lines,” ERA said in an objection filed with the Planning Authority.

The authority further noted that the buildings the developer was proposing to demolish did not actually exist, saying this was “misleading”.

The Superintendence of Cultural Heritage, on its part, said the proposal could jeopardise the inclusion of the Victoria Lines as a UNESCO World Heritage Site have already been included id the tentative list.

“The proposal still includes the construction of a superstructure within the UCA/ODZ, with considerable intensification of development still being proposed. This will lead to an inappropriate impact on UCA and ODZ, interfaced with the rural and scenic quality of the site,” the Superintendence said as it also objected to “the inadequate rehabilitation and parcelling of the existing courtyard house, which has merits of cultural significance”.

In their objections, residents of Sqaq Charlotte noted that the site lies along a very popular pedestrian path that leads from the Għargħur urban conservation area in Triq Kromb il-Baħar down to the Victoria Lines. The nearly seamless urban to rural nature of this area will be completely obliterated by this proposed development, the residents said.

One of the main concerns is the creation of a 60-metre blank wall which would not only become an eyesore in such an area but would also dwarf surrounding buildings.

Moreover, they argued, access to the land is extremely restricted with an alley barely three metres wide and just one entry and exit point. They insisted parking in the area was already a problem and this would only get worse if the proposed plan was given the green light.

RELATED STORIES ERA, council fight plans to turn disused Birguma farm into villa

“The fresh plans have been submitted in a poor and misguided attempt to address the issue of the unacceptable internal development but at the expense a vernacular courtyard village house which is now planned to be practically completely demolished,” the residents complained.



“The area certainly cannot take any more development and traffic. Any further development within the area will not only aggravate the congestion and parking problems that already exist but will also undermine the social harmony amongst the residents,” a group of residents told the PA in their objections to the proposed development.

The Għargħur local council also objected to the proposed project, saying it will ruin the skyline of this picturesque area.