Racism could be eradicated from football if the authorities cared enough, Les Ferdinand, the former Newcastle and England forward and now director of football at London club QPR, has told AFP.

The 54-year-old affectionately known as “Sir Les” was one of the most feared marksmen in his days at Queens Park Rangers, Newcastle and Tottenham—and endured years of racial abuse from supporters.

Racism in football has reared its ugly head this year when black England players Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford were abused on social media following their penalty misses in the Euro 2020 final shootout with Italy.

England players too have been abused in Budapest while playing Hungary in a 2022 World Cup qualifier.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta