A four-year Erasmusplus project called SciCulture, which involved the University of Malta, has culminated in the creation of ‘CourseKit’, an online tool to help design transdisciplinary courses that could range from two-hour workshops to semester-long courses, or even a whole master’s.

The CourseKit was created as a playful tool for educators and course developers. It helps them design courses that bring together people from different disciplines while challenging them to work together to address ‘wicked problems’.

During the project, the organisers tackled issues such as ‘How can we imagine a better future for our society?’ and ‘How can we meaningfully work together to achieve that future?’

The CourseKit combines approaches from design thinking, and is cemented by the creative pedagogies developed in the separate Creations project. The overall intention is to help CourseKit players design a more creative and transdisciplinary course.

The tool is downloadable for free from the website below. The site also provides instructions on how to use the kit, helpful tips, a glossary, examples from SciCulture’s courses and a list of academic evidence from the partner organisations.

The SciCulture Science, Arts and Entrepreneurship Intensive project was organised by the University of Malta, the University of Exeter, the University of Bergen, TU Delft, and Science View. It was funded with support from the European Commission through the EU’s Erasmusplus programme.

For further information visit any questions or thoughts about SciCulture’s Facebook page or e-mail sciculture@um.edu.mt.

https://sciculture.eu/coursekit/