Over the last two summers, St Augustine College undertook the necessary steps and procedures to become Erasmusplus-accredited. Erasmusplus is an EU programme in the fields of education, training, youth, and sport for the period 2021-2027 that supports European citizens, including students and employees, in their personal and professional development to be better equipped with the knowledge, skills and competences needed in today’s dynamically changing society, which is increasingly mobile, multicultural and digital.

St Augustine College believes in the importance of Erasmusplus courses. When educators take part in them, the benefits are multiplied, as not only do the educators improve their own professional growth but they also improve students’ development when they use newly acquired new insights, ideas, concepts, skills, as well as the latest learning and teaching strategies, with their own students. Therefore, such EU-funded courses make a meaningful contribution by stimulating innovation and bridging Europe’s knowledge, skills and competences gap.

After the school obtained its Erasmusplus accreditation last January, staff members, (through an expression of interest) were offered the opportunity to attend various Erasmusplus courses abroad during the summer months, which offered professional development in line with the college’s current development targets, namely in the areas of science, technology, engineering, the arts, and mathematics (STEAM), information technology, artificial intelligence, gamification, emotions, 21st-century skills, and in sustainable development in the local, national and international perspective. Moreover, these Erasmusplus courses continue enhancing the college’s vision for internationalisation and the professional development of its staff, especially in digital transformation within the college ethos.

Educators acquired new insights, ideas, concepts, skills, as well as the latest learning and teaching strategies

The COVID-19 pandemic shed light on the importance of digital education for the digital transformation that Europe needs. It emphasised the increased need to harness the potential of digital technologies for teaching and learning, and to develop digital skills for all. The college continuously encourages its educators to exploit the opportunities offered by digital technologies for improvement in teaching and learning strategies, and for more interactivity with students/learners as the main protagonists of the lessons.

A teacher and two learning support educators attended an Erasmusplus course entitled ‘The Digital Teacher’ in Valencia, Spain. They were made aware of various ICT-based quizzes, such as ‘Blooket’, interactive videos such as ‘TEDEd’, online whiteboards such as ‘Canva’, interactive books such as ‘Book Creator’, learning through games such as ‘Word Wall’ and interactive presentations using ‘Genially’.

Two teachers and a learning support educator attended a course about digital tools in Dublin, Ireland. They learned how to use digital software aimed to help language teachers organise their classroom/web resources, visualise essay styles and structures, and find various quizzes, worksheets, games, and videos to use as education resources, as well as other applications to help students create animated videos with their own characters, scenes and dialogues.

A teacher attended a course entitled the ‘Best Digital Tools for Language Teachers’ in Barcelona, Spain, which focused on tools such as online quizzes, digital books, treasure hunts, musical games and videos.

The college secretary attended a course entitled ‘Soft Skills and Emotional Intelligence for Teachers and Education Staff’ in Bologna, Italy. The course discussed soft skills, emotional intelligence and self-awareness, empathy, self-control, self-motivation, and SMART (specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound) goals, as well as leadership, conflict management, assertiveness and active listening.

The senior leadership team (SLT) of the secondary school attended a course entitled ‘Creating Leadership and Innovation in Classrooms’ in Limassol, Cyprus, alongside participants from educational establishments from various other European countries. The course dealt with innovative education, emotional intelligence, praise, risk-taking, communication, creativity, problem-solving, mindfulness, conflict resolution, experiential learning, and design-thinking.

Participants at other courses held. . . .

Following the success of the professional development provided through Erasmusplus courses, it is hoped other St Augustine College staff will attend similar courses in future. The staff thank the college rector for coordinating this professional development abroad.

Stephen Briffa is head of Secondary, St Augustine College.