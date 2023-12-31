President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday brushed off criticism after the Turkish Super Cup final between two Istanbul giants was postponed following a row with its Saudi hosts.

Friday night’s Turkish Super Cup between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce had been due to be played in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

But it was postponed before kickoff after Saudi organisers refused to allow players to wear jerseys bearing political slogans.

Both teams had wanted to warm up wearing shirts featuring the image of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of modern-day Turkey, to celebrate the republic’s centenary, Turkish media reported.

In a joint statement, the two teams and the Turkish football federation said the match had been postponed due to “mishaps in the organisation”, while thanking the match organisers.

