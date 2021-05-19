President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday slammed the UEFA decision to move the Champions League final from Istanbul to Porto as “political”.
“In my opinion, they made a political decision,” Erdogan said in a televised speech.
“I call it political because we were notified two years ago of the decision that the Champions League would be played in Turkey,” he added.
