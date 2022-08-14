Eric Bezzina won the first edition of the Estonia/Malta friendship race which was held in the racetrack of Tallinn, this weekend.

Bezzina was participating with favourite horse No 8 Hero Am who was racing on the outside of the leader. This was the first international experience for Bezzina. Mario Farrugia took third place in the same race.

During the same programme, Emmanuel Buhagiar also managed to win a race with Ange Karlann. Buhagiar was driving horses belonging to his acquaintance Mart Pello.

The Estonia/Malta race was made possible thanks to Dr Kenneth Vella who is the Maltese Ambassador for Estonia and Finland as well as the financial support of EquestriMalta.

The Maltese horse racing contingent in Estonia.