A Ferrari 599 owned by legendary blues guitarist Eric Clapton has gone up for sale online.

The GTB Fiorano F1 model is being sold on Auto Trader by GVE London and is advertised for £89,900 (€99,850).

The online marketplace reports that Clapton has owned more than 10 Ferraris in the past, and while this 599 is one of the most desirable in his collection, he has stated his preference for the 612 Scaglietti in the past.

This particular 599 GTB has Nero Daytona Black exterior paint with a Castoror Light Brown interior with a Bose audio system installed. Power comes from a 6.0-litre V12 engine with 612bhp, contributing to a 0-60mph (0-97km/h) time of 3.5 seconds and top speed of 205mph (330km/h).

Auto Trader’s YouTube director Rory Reid said: “The legend that is Eric Clapton is renowned for his classic car collection – after his music career of course – and it’s well known how much he loves his Ferraris. He’s even made use of Ferrari’s secretive One-Off Programme in the past for a reported £3million (€3.33million), so you know he’s not messing around!

“This particular Ferrari 599 is stunning and so well-maintained. The fact it received Eric Clapton’s seal of approval before being sold on makes it that much more special. For a blues lover, who also has the money for it, this is a perfect buy on Auto Trader.”

Clapton appears to be slimming down his collection of vehicles recently. The musician also advertised his Lamborghini Superleggera on Auto Trader, which sold for a rumoured £125,000 (€138,836).