Erik ten Hag will leave Ajax to become Manchester United manager next season, the English giants confirmed on Thursday.

“Manchester United is delighted to announce the appointment of Erik ten Hag as men’s first team manager, subject to work visa requirements, from the end of this season until June 2025, with the option to extend for a further year,” United said in a statement.

The 52-year-old has signed a three-year deal with the option of a further 12 months. He told United’s website: “It is a great honour to be appointed manager of Manchester United and I am hugely excited by the challenge ahead.

