Christian Eriksen said he was “sad” that Cristiano Ronaldo is no longer with Manchester United but insisted that the club can push on without one of the biggest names in their history.

“We are sad that Ronaldo is not part of it,” said Eriksen following United’s 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Tuesday, their first match since the controversial departure of the Portuguese star.

“His legacy and his name at any club is special. For me to be fortunate to play with him in my career was very nice.”

Ronaldo’s rollercoaster second spell at Old Trafford came to an end during the World Cup break after an explosive interview in which he took aim at new manager Erik ten Hag and the club’s owners.

