Christian Eriksen is “bubbling” and training well after arriving at Brentford, but manager Thomas Frank said he would not set a date for the Danish playmaker’s debut.

The former Tottenham midfielder has not played a match since he suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark’s European Championship game against Finland last June.

After being fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator, Eriksen was unable to continue his career in Italy with Inter Milan and ultimately made a surprise Premier League return by signing for Brentford on January 31.

