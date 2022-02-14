Christian Eriksen played his first match in a Brentford shirt on Monday, celebrating his 30th birthday by appearing in a friendly just eight months after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The former Tottenham Hotspur star has not played in an official match since his brush with death during Denmark’s European Championship game against Finland last June.

After being fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD), Eriksen was unable to continue his career with Inter Milan due to health regulations in Italy.

The midfielder ultimately made a surprise Premier League return by signing for Brentford, like Tottenham a London-based side, on January 31.

