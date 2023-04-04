Christian Eriksen’s early return from an ankle injury could give Manchester United’s bid for success on three fronts before the end of the season a boost.

The Danish midfielder was expected to be sidelined until late April but returned to team training on Tuesday.

United will have to cope without Eriksen and the suspended Casemiro once more for the visit of Brentford to Old Trafford on Wednesday and their presence has been badly missed in recent weeks.

Erik ten Hag’s men have not won a Premier League game since mid-February due to a dip in form and a series of cup commitments.

“The midfield department, games will be decided always in the midfield,” said Ten Hag of the importance of Eriksen and Casemiro at his pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

“So, when you miss two quality players, it’s clear but you have a squad and when you don’t have them you still have to win.”

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...