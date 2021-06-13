Fabrice Muamba has spoken about how watching Christian Eriksen receive life-saving treatment at Euro 2020 brought back emotional memories of his own cardiac arrest as a doctor warned the Dane was unlikely to play again.

Eriksen received CPR as his distraught teammates formed a circle around him to shield the stricken player from the view of 16,000 stunned fans in Copenhagen on Saturday.

The Finns won 1-0 thanks to a Joel Pohjanpalo header in their first-ever appearance in the European Championship but Eriksen's plight overshadowed the match.

Muamba, the former Bolton midfielder who collapsed after suffering a cardiac arrest during a televised FA Cup game in 2012, tweeted "Please God" following the incident.

"To watch it from that distance and not knowing the expectation of what was going to happen - it's scary," he told the BBC.

"It's credit to the medical staff that they've come in and they did an amazing job on Christian."

