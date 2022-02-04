Brentford boss Thomas Frank said Thursday he hoped new signing Christian Eriksen would be in action within “weeks” but could not make a full assessment until he had seen him train.
The Premier League club announced the signing of the Denmark midfielder on Monday, seven months after he suffered a cardiac arrest at last year’s European Championship.
Frank, whose side play Everton in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday, said the 29-year-old would train with his new team-mates for the first time next Monday.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us