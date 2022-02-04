Brentford boss Thomas Frank said Thursday he hoped new signing Christian Eriksen would be in action within “weeks” but could not make a full assessment until he had seen him train.

The Premier League club announced the signing of the Denmark midfielder on Monday, seven months after he suffered a cardiac arrest at last year’s European Championship.

Frank, whose side play Everton in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday, said the 29-year-old would train with his new team-mates for the first time next Monday.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta