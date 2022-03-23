Christian Eriksen has recovered from a bout of Covid-19 and could make his return to the Denmark team on Saturday, nine monts after suffering a cardiac arrest, according to coach Kasper Hjulmand.

“The most likely scenario is that he starts on the bench against the Netherlands,” Hjulmand said.

“We’ll see how it pans out in Amsterdam. But he’s 100 percent available for selection at home,” with Denmark hosting Serbia on March 29 after Saturday’s away match against the Dutch.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.