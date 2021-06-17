Denmark’s game against Belgium at Euro 2020 was interrupted after 10 minutes Thursday to allow players and supporters at Copenhagen’s Parken Stadium to take part in a round of applause for Christian Eriksen.

The 29-year-old Denmark midfielder is recovering in a nearby hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest and collapsing on the pitch during Saturday’s Group B game against Finland.

Earlier on Thursday, German doctor Jens Kleinefeld recounted the ordeal to revive the Inter midfielder on Saturday

An electric shock was administered to the 29-year-old after a few minutes of heart massage, German doctor Jens Kleinefeld told the Funke media group in an interview published Thursday.

