The agent of Christian Eriksen says the Danish player is in “good spirits” but anxious to find out the cause of his cardiac arrest during his country’s opening Euro 2020 game in Copenhagen.

“We spoke this morning (Sunday). He was joking, and in good spirits, I found him well,” Martin Schoots told Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport on Monday.

“We all want to find out what happened, him included. The doctors are conducting detailed tests, it’ll take time.”

Denmark’s team doctor on Sunday confirmed the 29-year-old Inter Milan midfielder had suffered a cardiac arrest.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta