Chelsea slumped to a first defeat to Brentford since 1939 as Christian Eriksen inspired the Bees to a 4-1 win that should seal their Premier League survival.

The European champions had gone in front early in the second half at Stamford Bridge through Antonio Rudiger’s sensational long-range strike, but they collapsed to lose for the first time since owner Roman Abramovich was hit by UK government sanctions.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta