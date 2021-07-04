Denmark may have achieved one goal by reaching the semi-finals of Euro 2020 at Wembley but, inspired by a “proud” Christian Eriksen, they have no intention of stopping there.

A 2-1 victory over the Czech Republic on Saturday propelled the Danes into the last four of a major tournament for the first time since their shock triumph at Euro 1992.

It has been a remarkable effort, under a coach who would not have been in charge if not for the COVID-19 pandemic, and after two opening defeats, the first of which, to Finland, was overshadowed by the terrifying collapse of star player Eriksen after he suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch.

But 10 goals in three successive wins have put the Scandinavians two matches away from following in the footsteps of the class of 92, while Inter Milan midfielder Eriksen has been cheering them on from home.

