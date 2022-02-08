Christian Eriksen says he knew he would play football again just two days after suffering a cardiac arrest at last year’s Euro 2020 as he starts a new chapter of his career with Brentford.

The Denmark playmaker collapsed on the pitch against Finland in June and on the way to hospital in Copenhagen he told his wife Sabrina that he would probably never play football again.

But the 29-year-old was fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) and doctors gave him hope he could return to the sport.

Eriksen was unable to continue his career with Inter Milan because rules do not permit footballers fitted with the device to play in Italy but he signed for Premier League side Brentford on the final day of the January transfer window.

