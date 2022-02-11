Christian Eriksen said he is not afraid on making a return to the demands of professional football, but believes it could still be a “few weeks” before he makes his Brentford debut.

The Dane joined the Bees on January’s transfer deadline day after leaving Inter Milan by mutual consent in December.

Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest on the field at Euro 2020 in June and has had to have an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) fitted.

ICDs are not permitted in Italian football, but there is no such restriction in England, allowing Eriksen to return to the Premier League after seven years with Tottenham between 2013 and 2020.

“I don’t really have any scared feelings about it, I don’t feel my ICD so if it gets hit I know it is safe enough,” Eriksen told the BBC.

