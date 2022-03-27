Christian Eriksen said his goal on his return to the Denmark national side was “just a warmup” for the game at the same Copenhagen stadium where he suffered a cardiac arrest last year.
Eriksen’s appearance as a second-half substitute in the 4-2 defeat to the Netherlands in Amsterdam on Saturday was roundly applauded, including by Dutch coach Louis van Gaal.
Two minutes after coming on, the 30-year-old scored Denmark’s second goal of the game with a powerful drive into the top corner.
