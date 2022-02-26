Christian Eriksen made an emotional return to football eight months after his cardiac arrest on Saturday as Manchester United dropped points in their push for a Premier League top-four place with a 0-0 draw against Watford.

Earlier, Tottenham hammered Leeds 4-0 to keep their hopes alive of qualifying for next season’s Champions League while Burnley earned a point in a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank brought on Denmark playmaker Eriksen in the 52nd minute with his side trailing 2-0 at home to Newcastle after goals from Joelinton and Joseph Willock.

It was the first appearance in a competitive match for the 30-year-old former Tottenham and Inter Milan playmaker since he collapsed on the pitch during Denmark’s opening Euro 2020 match against Finland in June.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta