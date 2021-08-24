The people who saved the life of Denmark’s Christian Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac arrest during the opening match of Euro 2020, received the UEFA President’s Award on Tuesday, the awarding body announced.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin described the nine recipients, who include Denmark captain Simon Kjaer, as “the true heroes of Euro 2020”.

“I have the utmost admiration for the doctors and medical staff for their outstanding reaction and calmness,” said Ceferin. “Attributes which were crucial in Christian’s resuscitation.”

“This year, the President’s Award transcends football. It serves as an important and eternal reminder of just how precious life is and puts everything in our lives into the clearest perspective.”

