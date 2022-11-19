Christian Eriksen says it is “very special” to be back at the World Cup as he seeks to complete a remarkable comeback from his cardiac arrest during the European Championship last year.

The playmaker collapsed on the pitch against Finland in June 2021 and had to be resuscitated in front of a stunned Copenhagen crowd and a television audience of millions.

On the way to hospital he told his wife Sabrina that he would probably never play football again but he was back in action eight months later.

The 30-year-old had an implantable cardioverter defibrillator fitted, which meant he had to quit Inter due to rules in Italy.

But he signed for Brentford in the Premier League and also resumed his international career.

