Christian Eriksen said Manchester United must “look at ourselves” after a chastening 3-1 loss against Brighton on Saturday deepened the crisis at Old Trafford.

Former United youth player Danny Welbeck scored the opener for Roberto De Zerbi’s side and Pascal Gross and Joao Pedro heaped the misery on Erik ten Hag’s men before Hannibal Mejbri’s consolation effort.

The Red Devils, who finished third in the Premier League last season, are languishing in 12th place after a third defeat in five games.

The manager is also facing off-field problems, with Jadon Sancho banished from the first-team squad and Antony given a leave of absence following assault allegations against him, which he denies.

