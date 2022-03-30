Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen scored Tuesday on his return to the Copenhagen stadium where he suffered a cardiac arrest last year as England and France also won the latest round of pre-World Cup friendlies.

The Dane, wearing the captain’s armband, struck in the 57th minute to round off Denmark’s 3-0 friendly win against Serbia in the Parken Stadium where he collapsed and nearly died in a European championship match against Finland last June.

“To come back to Parken and score a goal with the welcome I received... is something that gives you goosebumps. It makes me incredibly happy,” said Eriksen.

At Wembley, Ollie Watkins scored on his first start for England as Gareth Southgate’s rejigged side beat 10-man Ivory Coast 3-0.

