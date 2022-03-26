Christian Eriksen enjoyed a fairytale return to international football as the talented midfielder scored with his first touch after coming on as a substitute for Denmark in a friendly against the Netherlands.
The Brentford midfielder was making his first appearance for his country since his tragic cardiac arrest during Euro 2020 and the 30-year-old found the back of the net less than two minutes after coming on as a half time replacement.
It was a typically classy finish too, with Eriksen firing into the top corner from 13 yards out after having the ball cut-back into his path by winger Andreas Skov Olsen.
