Christian Eriksen’s dream move to Inter looks over with the former Tottenham Hotspur playmaker requesting to leave the Italian giants after just 10 months.

The Danish international arrived on a four-and-a-half-year contract worth 20 million euros ($23 million) plus 7.5 million euros in bonuses in January.

But during a year overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic, the 28-year-old has been unable to reproduce his form with Spurs, where he scored 69 goals and had 89 assists in 305 appearances, or recently with Denmark.

“It wasn’t what I had dreamed of,” admitted Erikson, who has fallen down the pecking order under coach Antonio Conte.

