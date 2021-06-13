Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen remained in hospital but is in a “stable” condition after collapsing in his country’s Euro 2020 game against Finland on Saturday, the Danish Football Union (DBU) said Sunday.

“This morning we have spoken to Christian Eriksen, who has sent his greetings to his teammates. His condition is stable, and he continues to be hospitalized for further examination,” the football body said in a post to Twitter.

DBU also said that the team and staff had “received crisis assistance and will continue to be there for each other after yesterday’s incident.”

