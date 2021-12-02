Inter midfielder Christian Eriksen has begun working out at the training ground of his youth club in Denmark following his rehabilitation after suffering a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020, a spokesperson for the club said yesterday.

Eriksen, 29, has not played since suffering the cardiac arrest while running near the left touchline during Denmark’s opening game of the tournament against Finland in June and received life-saving treatment on the pitch.

Eriksen remains under contract with Inter but, because he has been fitted with a pacemaker, is not permitted to play in Serie A.

