Christian Eriksen’s return to the Denmark team, nine months after suffering a cardiac arrest playing for his country, will be slightly delayed because he has Covid, the federation announced Sunday.

“Unfortunately, Christian Eriksen has tested positive for coronavirus and will therefore not be with the men’s team on Monday,” the DBU said on Twitter.

“It is expected that he will be able to join the training camp during the week” before the two friendly matches against the Netherlands and Serbia on March 26 and 29.

The midfielder suffered a cardiac arrest in Denmark’s opening game of the European Championships against Finland in Copenhagen last June 12.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta